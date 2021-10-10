KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00217265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00098174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.