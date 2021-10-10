KUN (KUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,017.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $29.27 or 0.00052720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market cap of $58,543.53 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.