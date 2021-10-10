Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

