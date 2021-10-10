Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $266,649.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $266,649.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

