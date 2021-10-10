Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lessened by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 4.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.16. 867,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.30. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

