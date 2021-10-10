Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.39. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

LW stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. 3,133,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,662. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

