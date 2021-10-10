Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.39. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

LW stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. 3,133,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,662. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.