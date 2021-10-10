Landbox (LAND) Hits Market Cap of $190,344.70

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Landbox has a market cap of $190,344.70 and approximately $394.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00131626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00084659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,057.71 or 1.00028711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.71 or 0.06374618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

