LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.75. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.