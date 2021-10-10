Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,034 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 732,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 112,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK opened at $157.96 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $160.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

