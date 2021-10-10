Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,677 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

