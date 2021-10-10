Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,749 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 727.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,749 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

