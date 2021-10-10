Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,748 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

