Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,835 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE:WHR opened at $198.77 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.81.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

