Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of SCCO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

