Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,013 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.