Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

