Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 121,005 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,005 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXN opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

