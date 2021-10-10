Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 23,729 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2,808.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Herc worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

HRI stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $178.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

