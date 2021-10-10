Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 32,717 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6,316.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ GH opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.