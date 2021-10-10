Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 7,446 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 110.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 30.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,992.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 204.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.27.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

