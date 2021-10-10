Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 98,151 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 98,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.21 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.