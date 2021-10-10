Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,561 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,059,000 after buying an additional 305,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,723,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

