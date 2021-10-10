Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,096 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

F stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

