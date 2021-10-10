Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $527,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock worth $18,488,983. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.29 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.