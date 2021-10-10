Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Weis Markets worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.