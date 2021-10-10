Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.36. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

