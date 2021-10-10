Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 7,964.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,760 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Berkeley Lights worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after buying an additional 306,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,629 shares of company stock valued at $14,172,032. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

