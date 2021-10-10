Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $165.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

