Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4,225,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG opened at $45.42 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $46.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

