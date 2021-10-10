Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.