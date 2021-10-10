Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,859 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of CBIZ worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in CBIZ by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in CBIZ by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBZ stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

