Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,981 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $266.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -138.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.41.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

