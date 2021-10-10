Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.04 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

