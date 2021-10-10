Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 59,716 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7,058.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Matson worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Matson by 768.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock worth $3,414,613. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

