Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,477 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 5,788.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 15,627.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 344.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 1,465,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at about $39,256,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.