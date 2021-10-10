Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,203 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 117.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Medifast worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medifast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:MED opened at $192.08 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.05.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

