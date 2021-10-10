Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $279.10 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.06 and a 200-day moving average of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.