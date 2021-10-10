Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 55,987.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Noah worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Noah by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $4,314,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

