Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 24.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DaVita by 14.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

NYSE:DVA opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

