Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 100,578 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,578 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

NYSE:ATR opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.