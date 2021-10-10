Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 11,595 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.