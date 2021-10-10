Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Markel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,265.76 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,241.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,213.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.