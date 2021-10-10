Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 15,547 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Stepan worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Stepan stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $109.08 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

