Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

