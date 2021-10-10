Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 172,843 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,843 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

