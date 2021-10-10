Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 23,484 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,484 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 22.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POR stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $52.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

