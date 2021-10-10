Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 65,394 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,394 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SLM worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

