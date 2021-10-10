Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 66,991 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,991 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

