Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,707 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

