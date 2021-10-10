Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

